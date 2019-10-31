|
|
HAWTHORNE, ERICA JEAN
Erica Jean Hawthorne, age 79 years old of Great Pond , Ocho Rios, Jamaica; Bronx, New
York and 32 Fieldstone Drive, Middletown, New York,
transitioned on October 8, 2019.
Erica enjoyed nature, gardening, traveling and cooking. In her early years she was a
seamstress, which she gave up to give undivided attention to her family, especially her
children. She loved singing and was a part of the Ocho Rios Baptist church choir in
Jamaica, and Maranatha Baptist Church choir in Ocala, Florida.
Erica was a kind, humble, sincere human being, who could be very frank at times. She was a fighter, very strong-willed, and good-natured person, a mighty woman of God.
She succumbed to an illness she was diagnosed with in June 2017.
She was preceded in death by her husband and daughter.
She leaves behind three
children, Sonia, Donald, and Valrie; eleven grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; a host
of relatives and friends.
She has left us with fond memories, exemplary life lessons. May her soul rest in peace. Life Celebration for Ms. Hawthorne will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019, 11am at Maranatha Baptist Church, 525 Marion Oaks Trail, Ocala, Florida 34473. Pastor
William Fortune will be conducting the words of comfort. Viewing will be from 9am til
11am on Saturday. Family and friends are asked to meet at Maranatha Baptist Church on
Saturday at 10:30am to form the funeral cortege. No viewing following the eulogy.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019