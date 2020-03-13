|
|
BURT, ERICK C.
Erick C. Burt, age 53, peacefully passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at home surrounded by his family in Ocala, Florida. He was born November 11, 1966 in Albany New York. Erick and Kim were married on July 13, 1996 in Albany. Erick worked for the Board of County Commissioners as a Technical Support Specialist. He was known for his special skill with the fire department. He had great enthusiasm for classic Mopar automobiles. Erick had superb mechanical abilities and intense curiosity about how everything works. He was known for his great sense of humor and quick wit. Many of his colleagues became family. Erick was a caring and giving man.
He is survived by wife, Kim (Nardolillo) Burt; son, Tyler Burt; daughter, Kailee Carusone; mother-in-law, Janet Nardolillo; parents, Ken and Marcia Burt; a brother, Thomas Burt (Karen Leitt); two sisters, Patricia Willey (David) and Jennifer Burt; two nephews, Mark and Luke Willey; as well as many other family members.
Family, friends and other lives touched by Erick are invited to the Ocala Municipal Golf Course 3130 E. Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala, Florida 34470 on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 10 a.m. for calling hours. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020