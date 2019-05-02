Home

ERIE LEE LOFTON Obituary
LOFTON, ERIE LEE
Erie Lee Lofton, 82, passed away on April 28, 2019.
She leaves to cherish her memories children, Arnette Lofton, Leonard Lofton, Eric Lofton, Agnes Hopkins, Faye Evans, Folvess Stewart, and Theresa Franklin, 20 grandchildren, a host of great grandchildren, and other relatives and sorrowing friends.
Wake service for Ms. Lofton will be held Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 5:00p.m.-7:00p.m. at Welcome Stranger Missionary Baptist Church located at 906 NW 9th Ave.,Ocala, Fl. 34475, Rev. James F. Pullings Sr. Pastor. Final arrangements entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 2 to May 3, 2019
