FLAX, JR., ERNEST
Ernest Flax, Jr., 56, passed away on November 27, 2019.
He leaves to cherish his memories devoted wife, Amy Lavern Flax; daughters, Sonyetha Flax, Dana Flax, Tacarra Flax, Calnisha Flax, Lindagail Pinkney, Monica Washington, Nakitta Pinkney and Carles Pinkney; son, Charlie Jones; 31 grandchildren; sister, Treomedia Flax; brother, Charles Flax, and a host of other relatives and sorrowing friends.
Funeral service for Mr. Flax will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:00a.m. at Welcome Stranger Missionary Baptist Church located at 906 NW 9th Ave. Ocala, FL 34475. Visitation will be Friday, December 6, 2019 from 10:00a.m.-5:00p.m.at Snow's Funeral Ministry. Professional services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).
Condolences may be left at www.snowsfuneral.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019