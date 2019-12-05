Home

ERNEST FLAX Jr.

ERNEST FLAX Jr. Obituary
FLAX, JR., ERNEST
Ernest Flax, Jr., 56, passed away on November 27, 2019.
He leaves to cherish his memories devoted wife, Amy Lavern Flax; daughters, Sonyetha Flax, Dana Flax, Tacarra Flax, Calnisha Flax, Lindagail Pinkney, Monica Washington, Nakitta Pinkney and Carles Pinkney; son, Charlie Jones; 31 grandchildren; sister, Treomedia Flax; brother, Charles Flax, and a host of other relatives and sorrowing friends.
Funeral service for Mr. Flax will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:00a.m. at Welcome Stranger Missionary Baptist Church located at 906 NW 9th Ave. Ocala, FL 34475. Visitation will be Friday, December 6, 2019 from 10:00a.m.-5:00p.m.at Snow's Funeral Ministry. Professional services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
