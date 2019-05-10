|
WARD, ESTEENE
Esteene Ward, of Dadeville, AL died in Calhoun, GA on April 30, 2019, she was 77 years old. She was born in LaGrange, GA on November 29, 1941, daughter of Raphiel N. Ward who served in the US Navy during WWII, and Lillian Lashley Ward both of Dadeville, AL.
Esteene was preceded in death by her parents; an older sister, Nellie Jean Keller; and both of her sons, John W. Boerstler and Michael N. Boerstler.
Survivors include sisters, Ellen Stephens and Flossie Ward both of Ocala, FL; her brother, Marrell L. Ward and his wife, Linda G. Ward, of Dadeville, AL; her first and only husband of 50 years, William C. Boerstler of Jacksons Gap, AL; her daughter, Helena Agronow and her husband, Bruce E. Capp, of Calhoun, GA; as well as two grandsons, Alex W. Agronow and Cody C. Agronow both of Atlanta, GA. Another important survivor is her precious 4 lb Chihuahua named Lil'Bit who's getting lots of love from everyone at Helena's house.
Esteene grew up between homes in Alabama and Florida, raising her children in Ocala, FL. She retired from the Marion County School Board after many years working with children as a Title I Tutor, specializing in teaching children to read. She loved working with children and said many times that she wanted to adopt each and every one of them. After retirement, she moved in 2008 to Dadeville, AL. Esteene loved life to the fullest, she was such a free spirit, and was blessed with a wonderful - positive attitude. Anyone who spent time with her enjoyed her practical jokes, playing cards with her, and simply having fun. In 2018, she moved to Calhoun, GA to live and spend time with her daughter. Esteene wanted people to know that even though she suffered with significant health issues, she lived a full life, with much happiness.
In honor of her life, Esteene requested a Memorial Celebration be held. She wanted bright, happy colors, good music and people to have fun celebrating her life. In order to bring her wishes to fruition, her daughter will plan the celebration to take place at the end of summer/beginning of fall. Family and friends are asked to begin thinking about their special memories of Esteene and find their favorite photographs and/or mementoes so that these things can be shared. The celebration will be announced at least 30 days in advance to give family and friends time to plan.
Esteene's family has been devastated by the unexpected end to her life and asks that friends and family members continue to say a special prayer for her, her family, and her close friends. She was very loved and will be sincerely missed.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 10 to May 11, 2019