|
|
HALL, ESTELLE GODWIN
Ocala - Estelle Godwin Hall, 91, passed away February 10, 2020. She was born August 14, 1928, in Lacota, FL (in the Ocala National Forest) to the late Drexel and Ila Moody Godwin. She has resided in Marion County all her life and was a homemaker and office manager of the family business long before the days of pagers, cell phones and the internet. Estelle loved her flowers, cooking for family, experimenting with new recipes, sewing and her involvement with the East Marion High School Reunions. Estelle worked very hard caring for her beloved husband during his last years living with Alzhimers.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and loving husband, Calvin Otis Hall; and two sisters, Thelma and Alieff.
She is survived by her sons, Lane Hall (Claire), Calvin Lynn Hall (Mary); grandchildren, Jeff, Kevin and Laura; great-grandchildren, Catie and Joshua; and two great-great-grandchildren; Ellie and Anna.
Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, February 14, 2020, at Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL. Interment will follow in Highland Memorial Park, Ocala, FL. Arrangements are under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020