LAWSON,

ESTELLE MARY (MIKE)

Estelle Mary (Mike) Lawson, 86, of Ocala, Florida, passed away on April 15, 2019 at Shands Hospital in Gainesville, Florida. Mike was born in Detroit, Michigan to John and Mildred Pole on December 27, 1932. She went to Shrine High School and graduated in 1950. She worked in the office at her father's business, Goodrich Stainless Steel Moulding Company, before marriage. She helped her husband operate their business, Lawson's Gun Shop, that began in 1967 in Miami, Florida and then in Ocala in 1972 until they retired.

Mike is survived by her husband, Art Lawson of Ocala; and by her son, Marty Lawson and his wife, Nallas, also of Ocala.

She was preceded in death by her father, John Pole, and her mother, Mildred Pole. She will be loved and missed by all those who knew her.

A memorial service will be held at the McIntosh Presbyterian Church located at 5845 Avenue E, McIntosh, FL 32664 on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11:30 am. Arrangements were under the care of Roberts of Ocala Downtown Chapel. Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary