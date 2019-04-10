|
|
BUCK, ETHEL M. 'BOBBIE'
Ethel M. 'Bobbie' Buck, 93, of Ocala passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019. Bobbie was born in Gulfport, Mississippi and moved to this area from Homosassa, FL in 1992. She lived to be a part of five generations, and was a member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood and the Women's Circle at First United Methodist Church in Ocala.
She is survived by her daughter, Kathleen Smith; five grandchildren, Donald Ray, Rockford, IL, Michael Ray, Pacifica, CA, Amy Reiter, Southport, FL, Jennifer Ray, Kentfield, CA, Holly Woods, Lynn Haven, FL; seven great grandchildren, Kayla Reiter, Haley Woods, Brooke Ray, Connor Ray, Charlie Ray, Natalie Ray, Jessica Reiter; and great great granddaughter, Olivia Keukelaar.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Theodore R. Buck; and son, Erwin Ray Buck.
A funeral service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, Ocala, 910 SE Silver Springs Blvd, Ocala , FL, 34470. with a visitation one hour prior. Inurnment will be at Florida National Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at
www.hiers-baxley.com.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019