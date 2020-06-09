PRITCHARD, ETHELENE

Fort McCoy - Ethelene Pritchard, 87, passed away on May 28, 2020. She was born on January 26, 1933 in Jacksonville, Florida to Marshall and Rhoda L. Elliott.

She is survived by her loving husband of nearly 69 years, Sherwood 'Sam' M. Pritchard, Jr.; son, William M. Pritchard; daughter, Anna M. Shay; brother, Walter Elliott; and grandchildren, Lynn, Michael, Cammie, Taylor.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Fort McCoy with Pastor Jeff May officiating. Arrangements under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store