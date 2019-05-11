|
SLOAN, ETHELMAE P.
Ethelmae P. Sloan was called to be with the Lord on May 8, 2019. Ethelmae was born on May 29, 1932 and raised in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania but she has called Florida home since relocating here in 1955. She was retired as an administrative assistant with the Pinellas County School Board where she served several schools during her career. She enjoyed traveling, making greeting cards, square dancing and playing double pinochle with friends. Most of all she loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Ethelmae is preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Jim. She is survived by her children, Jim (Kathy) Sloan of LaBelle, Florida, Lynne (Jim) Homan of Palm Harbor, Florida and Lee Anne (Bob) Higel of St. Augustine, Florida; her grandchildren, Stephanie, Amy, Kristen, Ryan, Scott, Jeff and Mark. She also has great grandchildren, Caitlyn, Aubrey, Mason and Skylar.
Visitation with the family is scheduled for Saturday, May 11, 2019 3:00-5:00 PM at Hiers-Baxley Funeral & Cremation Life Event Center, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, Florida. Funeral will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019 11:30 AM at the Community United Methodist Church, 309 College Ave, Fruitland Park. Interment will take place on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 11:00 AM Florida National Cemetery, 6502 SW 102nd Ave., Bushnell, Florida. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to the Salvation Army, salvationarmyflorida.org or the National Hospice Foundation, www.nationalhospicefoundation.org. Arrangements entrusted with HIERS-BAXLEY Funeral & Cremation Life Event Center, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL 32162. Sentiments may be left online at
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 11 to May 12, 2019