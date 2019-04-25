|
|
FORWARD, ETHELYN B.
FEBRUARY 14TH, 1933 - APRIL 14TH 2019
Ethelyn Forward, 86, of Anthony passed away peacefully on Sunday April 14, 2019 at Bridgewater Rehabilitation Center in Ocala.
She is survived by her son, Donald Smith, Jr. and his wife, Domonte of Anthony, FL; sons, Kenneth Smith and Peter Smith of Apopka, FL; her daughter, Jennifer Tajuna and husband, Erwin, of Hickory NC; plus stepson, Brent Forward of NJ; also grandchildren, Donald, Christopher, Angel, David, and James; plus 11 great grandchildren.
Services for Ethelyn will be held at Good Shepard Memorial Gardens on Monday, April 29, 2019 at 10:00am. Handled thru Roberts Funeral Home East in Ocala.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019