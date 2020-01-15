Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for ETTA PITTMAN-PINKOS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ETTA MAE PITTMAN-PINKOS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ETTA MAE PITTMAN-PINKOS Obituary
PITTMAN-PINKOS,
ETTA MAE
Born February 11, 1931, passed January 12, 2020 in Ocala Florida. After raising her family in Valdosta, Georgia she spent the second half of her life in Ocala, Florida. She was a member of Central Baptist Church and worked in healthcare.
She is preceded in death by two children, Malcolm and Martha Pittman; and one grand child, Mike Pittman.
She is survived by two children, Wretha Yeich and Marilyn Bodnaruk; eight grandchildren, Angela Pittman-Williams, Christy Pittman, Kari Gregory, Joy, John and Nikki Bodnaruk, Ronny Yeich and Mindi Nichols; and also 18 great grand children.
Pastor Andy Bloom is officiating the funeral Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at noon at Forest Lawn.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ETTA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -