PITTMAN-PINKOS,
ETTA MAE
Born February 11, 1931, passed January 12, 2020 in Ocala Florida. After raising her family in Valdosta, Georgia she spent the second half of her life in Ocala, Florida. She was a member of Central Baptist Church and worked in healthcare.
She is preceded in death by two children, Malcolm and Martha Pittman; and one grand child, Mike Pittman.
She is survived by two children, Wretha Yeich and Marilyn Bodnaruk; eight grandchildren, Angela Pittman-Williams, Christy Pittman, Kari Gregory, Joy, John and Nikki Bodnaruk, Ronny Yeich and Mindi Nichols; and also 18 great grand children.
Pastor Andy Bloom is officiating the funeral Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at noon at Forest Lawn.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020