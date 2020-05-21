HALL, ETTA YVONNE

Etta Yvonne Hall, age 83, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 15, 2020, with her loved ones beside her. She has arrived at her eternal home, and is 'Dancing With Jesus.'

Etta was born on Tuesday, August 4, 1936 in Benbow, FL. She was a native of Florida and lifelong resident.

On March 21, 1954, Etta married L.H. Hall, Sr. of Ft. McCoy, FL and moved to Winter Garden, FL. There, she completed high school and graduated from Ocala High School, on June 4, 1954.

Etta wore many hats, and performed many roles. She was detailed in clerical and bookkeeping skills throughout numerous business jobs. From 1980-1984, Etta was certified as a long-distance truck driver and teamed with her husband L.H., hauling essentials throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico. She was an excellent driver. From coast to coast, her journeys produced many story-telling adventures for her family. Several months later when she returned home from the trucking industry, Etta went to work for SunTrust Bank of Ocala, FL. After 14 years of dedication and service, she retired.

Etta loved flowers and plants of all kinds. Her yard and flower gardens were manicured with love and grit. She was a 'hands-on' gardener, and embraced her creations. She was a real go getter and would remind her children at times to, 'Grab it and Growl.'

Etta was a pampering devoted wife, mother, nana, and great-nana. Her greatest enjoyments in life were her family, and making memories with her family. She was a great cook, as well. Her homemade sweets and baked goods were made from scratch, while very seldom measuring anything. Her chocolate-fudge cake and banana pudding were exemplary.

Etta was preceded in death by her husband L.H. Hall, Sr. of 54 1/2 years; her parents, Buel and Zadie Carr; brothers, Billy Carr and Chuck Carr .

Etta is survived by her children, Dr. Leaton H. Hall, Jr.(Chip) wife, Kim, Katie Pitts, husband Emory, Tim Hall and wife, Stacey; eight grandchildren, Wendi Eaves, Trista Fisher, Tracey Powell, Travis Hall, Vonna Kelly, Austin Hall, Jena Hall, Jesse Hall; nine great-grandchildren, Dee Eaves, Kinzley Eaves, Gatlin Powell, Grayson Powell, Shealynn Fisher, Braeden Fisher, Reese Fisher, Teagan Fisher, Quinton Fisher; and one great-grandchild on the way, Jet Kelly; sisters, JoAnn Mainer, Sharon Horne (Reggie); and her many nieces and nephews. She dearly loved you all.

The family will be receiving friends at the visitation on Saturday, March 23, 2020 from 9:00am-10:00am at Roberts of Ocala Downtown Chapel located at 606 SW 2nd AVE Ocala, FL 34471. Funeral services for Etta will be immediately following the visitation, and she will be laid to rest at Ft. McCoy Cemetery, Ft. McCoy, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Emerald Coast Hospice, 1330 S. Boulevard, Chipley, FL. 32428, in memory of Etta Yvonne Hall.



