TRETHEWAY, SR.,
EUGENE A.
JUNE 28, 1933 -
DECEMBER 3, 2019
Eugene A. Tretheway passed away at his home in Morriston, Florida on Tuesday December 3, 2019. Eugene was under the care of hospice, and was surrounded by his loving family during his passing. He was born to parents Joseph and Albina in Southbridge, Massachusetts. Eugene was a hard worker, and he worked for American Optical for much of his life. When he was not working Eugene was spending time with his lovely wife of 64 years, Yvette; his son and namesake, Eugene Jr., and his beautiful daughters.
He leaves behind a legacy of laughter and love. Surviving are his wife, Yvette; four children; seven grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren.
He is soon to be reunited with one grandchild, and one great grandchild who sadly passed before him. Eugene was one of a kind, and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019