MORAN, SR., EUGENE (GENE) FRANCIS
JULY 14, 1930 -
SEPTEMBER 26, 2012
MORAN, MAUREEN CONWAY SEPTEMBER 20, 1934 - SEPTEMBER 15, 2019
Gene was born on July 14, 1930 and left us on September 26, 2012. He was a cancer survivor and had fought and won numerous health issues over his lifetime.
Maureen was born September 20, 1934 and left us on September 15, 2019. She was strong, willful and tenacious fighting her 10-year battle with Alzheimer's.
Gene is survived by his oldest sister, Doris.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hubert Aloysius and Maria Fluehr Moran along with siblings Elizabeth (Betty), Hubert Jr., and Robert (Bob).
Maureen was preceded in death by her parents, James Pearse and Margaret Conway McElwee along with siblings James (Jim), John (Jack) and William.
They are survived by their children, Kathy (Mike) Bennetch, Patty (Ron) Jones, Gene (Julie) Moran and Chris (Catherine) Moran along with 12 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Gene grew up in Yeadon, PA and spent family summers in Golden, Colorado. He graduated from Saint Joseph's University in Philadelphia, PA. with a degree in Chemistry. After serving as a Naval officer on USS ZELLARS (DD 777) during the time of the Korean War, Gene worked for IBM Corporation for over 30 years. He loved to impart his wisdom by mentoring others as a Big Brothers Big Sisters volunteer and teaching adult GED math classes. Additionally, Gene served his homeowner's association in Port St. Lucie and as a Eucharistic Minister with the Catholic Church. A highlight of Gene's adult life was traveling with his brother-in-law Jack to watch the 1987 Americas Cup Races in Perth, Australia.
Maureen grew up in Brookline, MA where her parents and brothers Jim and Jack emigrated from Scotland. She spent her summers in Camden, ME. During this time she took harp lessons from the renowned French harpist Carlos Salzedo. Maureen enjoyed playing the harp on and off throughout her life. She attended Georgian Court University in New Jersey. She worked for a short period of time at IBM Corporation before marrying and starting her family. While raising her children Maureen participated in their school's PTA and the Connecticut Pony Club. After her children had grown, Maureen returned to IBM Corporation as a secretary and worked her way up to management before retiring. In her free time, Maureen enjoyed reading, needlework, using her creative words and scoring while playing scrabble with her grandchildren and being a Eucharistic Minister with the Catholic Church.
Gene and Maureen were married for 56 years. They moved several times with IBM Corporation landing in Boca Raton, Florida at the beginning of the development of what would become the personal computer. After retiring they moved to Port St. Lucie, then to Ocala and Bradenton to be closer to family. Together they created a strong family connection watching their children and grandchildren grow. They enjoyed playing bridge, attending church functions and family trips and Thanksgiving celebrations at Disney World.
A private memorial service will be held in Philadelphia.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019