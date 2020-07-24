BAXLEY, EUGENE E.

Anthony - Eugene E. Baxley, 86, passed away on July 21, 2020, in Anthony, Fl. He was born on August 27, 1933, to Earl S. and Sadie Bell Baxley, in Starke, Florida.

He is preceded by his wife, Elizabeth Baxley; son, Phil Baxley; brothers, Roland, Wendell, Olin and Donald.

He is survived by his sons, Timothy E. Baxley and his wife, Lana Baxley, David A. Baxley; daughter-in-law, Jenene Baxley; brother, Earl S. Baxley; sisters, Geneveve, Betty, Sylvia, Jane, Linda, Robin, Connie; ten grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.

A Graveside Service will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Anthony Cemetery, Anthony, FL with Pastor S.W. Clements officiating. Arrangements under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store