EUGENE E. BAXLEY
1933 - 2020
BAXLEY, EUGENE E.
Anthony - Eugene E. Baxley, 86, passed away on July 21, 2020, in Anthony, Fl. He was born on August 27, 1933, to Earl S. and Sadie Bell Baxley, in Starke, Florida.
He is preceded by his wife, Elizabeth Baxley; son, Phil Baxley; brothers, Roland, Wendell, Olin and Donald.
He is survived by his sons, Timothy E. Baxley and his wife, Lana Baxley, David A. Baxley; daughter-in-law, Jenene Baxley; brother, Earl S. Baxley; sisters, Geneveve, Betty, Sylvia, Jane, Linda, Robin, Connie; ten grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.
A Graveside Service will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Anthony Cemetery, Anthony, FL with Pastor S.W. Clements officiating. Arrangements under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL.

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jul. 24 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Anthony Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Countryside Funeral Home
9185 NE Jacksonville Road
Anthony, FL 32617
352-620-2006
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ocala.com

2 entries
July 24, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. Prayers for your family.
Karen McDonald
Friend
July 24, 2020
The Baxleys were always a great family.. I enjoyed doing business with them for many years... Gene was one good man..
Lu McLeod
Friend
