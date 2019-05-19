Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, Timberridge Chapel
9695 Sw 110th St
Ocala, FL 34481
(352) 873-4114
Graveside service
Friday, May 24, 2019
1:00 PM
the Florida National Cemetery
Bushnell, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for EUGENE HESSION
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EUGENE JOSEPH HESSION

Obituary Condolences Flowers

EUGENE JOSEPH HESSION Obituary
HESSION, EUGENE JOSEPH
Eugene Joseph Hession, 82, of Ocala, Florida passed away April 29, 2019 at Legacy Hospice House, Ocala, Florida. He was the husband of Katherine Hession for 61 years.
Gene was born in Wilmington, Delaware, a son of the late Owen and Gwendolyn Hession. He was retired from the US Marine Corps as a Master Sergeant and served in the Vietnam War. He was a member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Ocala, FL. He enjoyed reading and being with his family.
Gene is survived by his wife, Katherine Hession; and sons, Phillip Hession of Wilmington, DE and Kevin Hession (Judy) of Jacksonville, FL; and granddaughter, Rebecca Hession of Washington. DC. He is also survived by sisters, Geraldine Eskey, Mary Lacy and Gwendolyn Page all of Wilmington. DE; and brother, Aloysius Hession of California.
A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL with Military Honors by the US Marine Corps. Contributions in Gene's memory may be made to The Mary Campbell Center, 4641 Weldin Road, Wilmington, DE 19803. Arrangements entrusted to the Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, 9695 SW 110th Street, Ocala, FL 34481. Condolences may be left at Hiers-Baxley.com.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 19 to May 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, Timberridge Chapel
Download Now