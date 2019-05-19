|
|
HESSION, EUGENE JOSEPH
Eugene Joseph Hession, 82, of Ocala, Florida passed away April 29, 2019 at Legacy Hospice House, Ocala, Florida. He was the husband of Katherine Hession for 61 years.
Gene was born in Wilmington, Delaware, a son of the late Owen and Gwendolyn Hession. He was retired from the US Marine Corps as a Master Sergeant and served in the Vietnam War. He was a member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Ocala, FL. He enjoyed reading and being with his family.
Gene is survived by his wife, Katherine Hession; and sons, Phillip Hession of Wilmington, DE and Kevin Hession (Judy) of Jacksonville, FL; and granddaughter, Rebecca Hession of Washington. DC. He is also survived by sisters, Geraldine Eskey, Mary Lacy and Gwendolyn Page all of Wilmington. DE; and brother, Aloysius Hession of California.
A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL with Military Honors by the US Marine Corps. Contributions in Gene's memory may be made to The Mary Campbell Center, 4641 Weldin Road, Wilmington, DE 19803. Arrangements entrusted to the Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, 9695 SW 110th Street, Ocala, FL 34481. Condolences may be left at Hiers-Baxley.com.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 19 to May 20, 2019