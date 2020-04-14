Home

EUGENE S. "GENE" DAKE

Ocala - Eugene Sanford Dake, 92, passed away on April 9, 2020, in Ocala, Florida. He was born on May 14, 1927, in Cleveland, Ohio to Eugene and Hilda M. Dake.
He is survived by his loving wife, Anne Moll Dake; daughter, Susan Dake Woody (Fred); grandchildren, Christopher, Steven, David, Nina; and two great-granddaughters.
Upon graduation from high school Gene joined the Marine Corp and served his country during WWII. He attended Ohio State University where he earned his bachelor's degree in Aeronautical Engineering.
After retiring from his engineering career in 1989 Gene spent his time as a hospital volunteer, avid fan of the Cleveland Indians, HOA board member, and church usher. He was a Civil War history buff and enjoyed researching his family history during the War Between the States. He will be greatly missed and fondly remembered.
Arrangements are under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020
