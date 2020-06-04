TURNER, EUGENIAEugenia Turner, 39, bus driver of Citra, Florida.Eugenia's Heavenly Journey will be held on Saturday, June 06, 2020, 2:00pm in the Citra Community Cemetery, Citra , Florida Viewing will be held one hour prior to the celebration.***We encourage you to bring your own lawn chair and please remember to practice social distancing for the safety of our families and community. Service of Excellence are under the direction of D Williams Mortuary Services (6120 SW 13th Street Gainesville, FL)'Serving WithA Spirit Of Excellence'352-204-2381