PASTOR EULA BATTS

PASTOR EULA BATTS Obituary
BATTS, PASTOR EULA, 90
Pastor Eula Batts peacefully passed away in her Gainesville, FL, home on Thursday, August 1, 2019. She was born on January 29, 1929 in Orange Lake, FL.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Deacon Telia C. Batts.
She leaves to cherish her memories Dr. Cynthia Nadine Batts, Gainesville, FL; Rev. Telia Lorenza Batts (Wanda), Evinston, FL; Ray Wenford Batts, LFD (Johnetta), Orlando, FL; Attorney Pastor Bruce Wayne Batts, Gainesville, FL; brother, Charles McDavid, Gainesville, FL; sister, Evelyn Clay, Fort Lauderdale; grandchildren, Brian Wayne Batts, Duane Tyrone Lazier, Jaquell Batts Lawson, Timothy John Batts (Chevellia), Briana Rae Batts, Kristan Batts Chandler (Kentrae), Cynthia Lee Batts, Talia Juanita Batts, Ken-ya Kiara Batts, Amber Deanna Batts; along with a host of nieces, nephews, and sorrowing friends.
The funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Benevolent Church of God, 15490 N US Highway 441, Reddick, FL 32686. Viewing will be an hour prior to services. The funeral cortege will form at 10:00AM at her Micanopy home, 5945 NW 223 Street, Micanopy, FL 32667. The family will be greeting relatives and friends at the Repast which will be held at Grand Lake Resort, 18545 NW 45th Avenue Road, Citra, FL. Funeral Arrangements are entrusted to Sellers Funeral Home, 440 SW Broadway Street, Ocala, FL 34475.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019
