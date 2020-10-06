Eva Mae Holt

St Petersburg - Eva Mae Holt, 77, transitioned to her heavenly home September 28, 2020. She was born November 6, 1942 in Ocala, Fl. to the late Levi Sr. and Roberta Cobaris. She was preceded in death by her sister Martha Turner. She was the Mother of Truth Faith and Deliverance Church and Ministry Mother of Touch and Agree Ministries. Cherished memories she leaves to her loving husband Booker T. Holt, son Vincent A. Holt Sr.(Devitta), daughters Unice Butler (Bernard Sr.), Kathelia Butler, and Angela Mitchell (Reginald), brothers Levi Cobaris Jr.(Ruth) and Lawrence Cobaris(Barbara), sisters Kathelia Thorns, Phillis Davis(Harvey), Ann Edwards(Sam Sr.), Queen Howell, 10 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be Saturday October 10, 2020, 12:00 p.m. at Kingdom Revival Church 3318 E. Silver Springs Blvd. Ocala, Fl. 34470

