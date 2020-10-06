1/1
Eva Mae Holt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eva's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eva Mae Holt
St Petersburg - Eva Mae Holt, 77, transitioned to her heavenly home September 28, 2020. She was born November 6, 1942 in Ocala, Fl. to the late Levi Sr. and Roberta Cobaris. She was preceded in death by her sister Martha Turner. She was the Mother of Truth Faith and Deliverance Church and Ministry Mother of Touch and Agree Ministries. Cherished memories she leaves to her loving husband Booker T. Holt, son Vincent A. Holt Sr.(Devitta), daughters Unice Butler (Bernard Sr.), Kathelia Butler, and Angela Mitchell (Reginald), brothers Levi Cobaris Jr.(Ruth) and Lawrence Cobaris(Barbara), sisters Kathelia Thorns, Phillis Davis(Harvey), Ann Edwards(Sam Sr.), Queen Howell, 10 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be Saturday October 10, 2020, 12:00 p.m. at Kingdom Revival Church 3318 E. Silver Springs Blvd. Ocala, Fl. 34470
Lawson Funeral Home
727-623-9025

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
(727) 623-9025
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ocala.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved