CARSWELL,
EVELYN GILBERT
Evelyn Gilbert Carswell, 74, passed away on June 23, 2019.
She leaves to cherish her memories daughter, Teri (Daniel) Tate; grandchildren, Jasmine Tate and Malcolm Tate; and a host of other relatives and sorrowing friends.
Funeral service for Ms. Carswell will be held Friday, July 5, 2019 at 10:00a.m. at Welcome Stranger Missionary Baptist Church located at 906 NW 9th Avenue Ocala, FL 34475. Viewing at 9:00am at the church. Professional services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from July 4 to July 5, 2019