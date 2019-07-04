Home

Snow's Funeral Ministry & Cremation Services
5791 Se 23Rd Ln
Ocala, FL 34480
(352) 438-0007
Evelyn Gilbert Carswell

Evelyn Gilbert Carswell Obituary
CARSWELL,
EVELYN GILBERT
Evelyn Gilbert Carswell, 74, passed away on June 23, 2019.
She leaves to cherish her memories daughter, Teri (Daniel) Tate; grandchildren, Jasmine Tate and Malcolm Tate; and a host of other relatives and sorrowing friends.
Funeral service for Ms. Carswell will be held Friday, July 5, 2019 at 10:00a.m. at Welcome Stranger Missionary Baptist Church located at 906 NW 9th Avenue Ocala, FL 34475. Viewing at 9:00am at the church. Professional services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).
Condolences may be left at www.snowsfuneral.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from July 4 to July 5, 2019
