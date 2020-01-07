Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services
910 E Silver Springs Blvd
Ocala, FL 34470
(352) 629-7171
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Cannon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Jeanette Cannon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn Jeanette Cannon Obituary
CANNON,
EVELYN JEANETTE
Evelyn Jeanette Cannon, 90, of Ocala, FL passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020 at her home. Evelyn was born in Arcadia, FL, Born to Carl Hobson and Eunice Green.
Evelyn was a true Southern lady and a proud Navy wife traveling with Ben the first ten years of married life then stayed home with Becky and Donna to be the best mother they could ask for. After 22 years of Navy life. they settled in Citrus County and she became the best Granny ever to Joseph and Rebecca. They lived the past 13 years in Ocala. She will be missed for her cooking and fierce love of her family.
Evelyn is preceded in death by her husband of 64 years. Benjamin Claude Cannon.
She is survived by her daughters, Becky Cannon, Donna Kelsay and husband, John, Alice Smith and husband, Bob; grandchildren, Joseph and Rebecca.
The family will be having calling hours on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home, 910 Silver Springs Blvd from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm with graveside services at Florida National Cemetery at 2:00 pm.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -