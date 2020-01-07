|
CANNON,
EVELYN JEANETTE
Evelyn Jeanette Cannon, 90, of Ocala, FL passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020 at her home. Evelyn was born in Arcadia, FL, Born to Carl Hobson and Eunice Green.
Evelyn was a true Southern lady and a proud Navy wife traveling with Ben the first ten years of married life then stayed home with Becky and Donna to be the best mother they could ask for. After 22 years of Navy life. they settled in Citrus County and she became the best Granny ever to Joseph and Rebecca. They lived the past 13 years in Ocala. She will be missed for her cooking and fierce love of her family.
Evelyn is preceded in death by her husband of 64 years. Benjamin Claude Cannon.
She is survived by her daughters, Becky Cannon, Donna Kelsay and husband, John, Alice Smith and husband, Bob; grandchildren, Joseph and Rebecca.
The family will be having calling hours on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home, 910 Silver Springs Blvd from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm with graveside services at Florida National Cemetery at 2:00 pm.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020