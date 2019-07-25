Home

EVELYN LUTTRELL KERR

EVELYN LUTTRELL KERR Obituary
KERR, EVELYN LUTTRELL
Evelyn Luttrell Kerr, age 88, passed away on July 22, 2019 at her home in Ocala, FL. She was born on March 3, 1931 to the late James Madison Luttrell and Gaynell Brown.
She is survived by her four loving daughters and their husbands, Brenda and Mike Engemann, Wanda and Bobby Denton, Robin and Scott Mapes, and Lindy Isaacs Hartigan and the late Kevin Hartigan. She has ten grandchildren: Ricky, Ronnie, Rhonda, Greg, Cindy, Robbie, Mark, Shawn, Ashton, and Lacey. She has sixteen great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.
Evelyn enjoyed quilting, genealogy, and spending time with her family. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Ocala, Florida.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate her life on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 11 am at the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints at 1831 SE 18th Avenue, Ocala, FL 34471. A graveside memorial will follow at, Highland Memorial Park, Ocala, FL.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from July 25 to July 26, 2019
