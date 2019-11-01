|
POTTS, EVELYN MAY
Evelyn May Potts, USMC Ret., 74, of Ocala, FL, passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Evelyn was born on October 7, 1945 in Ashton Mills, Pennsylvania and moved to this area in 2006 from Woodbridge, VA. Evelyn proudly served her country for 27 years in the United States Marine Corp becoming the first enlisted female to retire as a Major, where she was the recipient of numerous awards. Evelyn was the social secretary for Admiral John Sidney McCain, Sr., USN, while he was Commander in Chief Pacific during the Vietnam War. Evelyn considered working directly for the McCain family one of her proudest memories of service.
Evelyn is survived by her siblings, Charles Potts, June Lucas, Barbara Bicknell, Clifford Potts, Cora Larsen, Debra Potts, and Dale Neal.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Evelyn; infant sister, Shirley Potts; and brother, John Potts.
A committal service will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida. Online condolences may be sent at www.hiers-baxley.com. Arrangements under the care of Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services -TimberRidge.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019