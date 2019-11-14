|
HOWELL, EVELYN V.
Evelyn V. Howell, 99, of Ocala passed away on November 11, 2019. She was born on January 12, 1920 in Lafayette, Indiana to Samuel Voss and Bouwena Dykhuizen Voss.
She is preceded in death by both parents; two sisters, Harriet Vanderkleed and JoAnne Keiser; and a brother, Robert Voss.
She is survived by her two sons, Jerome and David Dykstra; four grandchildren, Christopher Dykstra, Carrie Beeson, John Beeson, and Angela Pillow.
She was a devoted member of Saint John's Lutheran Church. A former Executive Assistant in Kansas City, Kansas and Dallas, Texas, and an Administrative Assistant in multiple school districts. She was extremely spiritual, loved traveling and until recently was very active.
A visitation will be from 10:00 AM to noon Monday, November 18, 2019. Services will follow at noon at Roberts Bruce Chapel East 2739 SE Maricamp Rd. Ocala, FL 34471. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may contribute in Evelyn's memory to Saint John's Lutheran Church.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019