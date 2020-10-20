1/
Everett Lee Pearce
1928 - 2020

Everett Lee Pearce
Ocala - Everett Lee Pearce, 92, passed away surrounded by his family on October 19, 2020. He was born April 21, 1928 in Interlachen, FL to the late Everett Auston Pearce and Alma Pearce. He worked as a loan officer in banking for thirty years.
He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Margaret Pasteur. He is survived by his loving wife, Elizabeth McLeod Pearce; sons, Everett "Allen" Pearce (Virginia), Rodney Pearce (Wanda); daughter, Kristie Fales (Danny); seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 23, 2020 at Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL with Pastor Danny Austin officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Highland Memorial Park, Ocala, FL. Arrangements are under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL.



Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
10:00 AM
Countryside Funeral Home
OCT
23
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Countryside Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Countryside Funeral Home
9185 NE Jacksonville Road
Anthony, FL 32617
352-620-2006
