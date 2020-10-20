Everett Lee PearceOcala - Everett Lee Pearce, 92, passed away surrounded by his family on October 19, 2020. He was born April 21, 1928 in Interlachen, FL to the late Everett Auston Pearce and Alma Pearce. He worked as a loan officer in banking for thirty years.He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Margaret Pasteur. He is survived by his loving wife, Elizabeth McLeod Pearce; sons, Everett "Allen" Pearce (Virginia), Rodney Pearce (Wanda); daughter, Kristie Fales (Danny); seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 23, 2020 at Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL with Pastor Danny Austin officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Highland Memorial Park, Ocala, FL. Arrangements are under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL.