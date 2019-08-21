|
BERRYHILL, FAITH
Citra - Faith Amber Berryhill, 22, passed away on August 16, 2019. She was born on July 31, 1997 in Ocala, Florida to Brent and Sandy Berryhill. She was an office manager at Advanced Electric & Security and had previously worked extended day at Fort McCoy School. Faith always had a smile on her face and enjoyed making other people laugh. She loved being with family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her PaPa, Granny (Joe and Betty Berryhill) and uncle, Danny Berryhill.
She is survived by her parents, Brent and Sandy Berryhill; her loving companion, Matthew Crider; sister, Brittany Novoa (Miguel); nephew, Hunter; nieces, Maria and Selena; and many more beloved family members.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 11:00am-1:00pm (immediate family and friends 10:30 am) Countryside Funeral Home, 9185 NE Jacksonville Rd, Anthony, FL 32617. Dress is informal, be comfortable but respectful. A family gathering will follow at 2:00pm, (Aunt Chris's house-food will be provided).
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019