Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
12:00 PM
Fellowship Hall of First Baptist Ocala
WEATHERHOLT, FAITH C.
Faith C. Weatherholt, age 65, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Advent Health in Tampa. Born to Bill and Jackie in Miami, she was a Floridian her whole life.
She leaves behind her husband of 40 years, Bob; her daughters, Wendy, Angela, Mary, April, and Kelly; and her son, Bobby; along with her two grandchildren, Joey and Grace; siblings, Roxy, Dawn, Billy, and Cheri and their children.
Her memorial will take place in the Fellowship Hall of First Baptist Ocala, where she was a member, at noon on Friday, February 21, 2020.
Faith was a caregiver most of her life, raising children and helping take care of her parents. She loved Science Fiction and Disney and loved to read. Faith was always volunteering and helping people; she was a Girl Scout Troop Leader when her children were younger, she volunteered at the local library, where she retired from in 2016, and she supported numerous charities throughout her life. Faith was loved beyond measure by her family and friends. She is missed every single day and lives on in our hearts and in the memories we will cherish forever.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
