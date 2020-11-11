1/1
Fannie Mae Tucker
Fannie Mae Tucker 77 passed away on Nov 8, 2020 at her home. She leaves to cherish her memories children, Ella Grigler, Brenda Tucker, Bernard Tucker, Earl Tucker Jr, and Kenneth (Tammie)Tucker, Earline Tucker-Florence (Drayton), Sarah Tucker Williams (Eric), Leonard Tucker (deceased). Her brothers Tommy Lee Sweet and Bunion Sweet Jr and a host of Grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 13th, 10 am to 5 pm at Snow's Funeral Ministry. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, November 14th at 3 pm at 27th Ave Church of God. In order to attend services you must wear a face mask at all times and practice all social distancing guidelines put in place by the Funeral Director. No exceptions. Arrangements have been entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry. "Providing a memory that will never fade.

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
