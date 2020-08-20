LAPORTE, FERNANDO L.

Ocala - Mr. Fernando L. Laporte, age 71, transition on August 13, 2020 at West Marion Hospital. Mr. Laporte served in the United States Armed Forces (Army) and National Guard. He was a diesel mechanic for Gothfrey Car Company. Mr. Laporte was a member of St. Judes Catholic Church.

He leaves to cherish his precious memories a devoted wife, Carmen Garcia; two children; nine grandchildren; one God-son; sisters, Maria, Angela, Judy; brother, Jose Robert, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and sorrowing friends.

Funeral services for Mr. Fernando L. Laporte will be held 10:00AM on Monday, August 24, 2020 at St. Judes Catholic Church. Due to Covid-19, attendance will be limited and Covid-19 restrictions will be enforced. Professional Services are entrusted to Hadley-Brown Funeral Home.

'Providing Unparalleled

Service and Compassion'



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store