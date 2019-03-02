|
|
MATTIE, FLORENCE
Florence Mattie, age 97, of Ocala passed on February 24, 2019 at Hawthorne Estates. She was a Home Maker.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Michael; and her son, Russell.
She is survived by sons, Michael, Matthew (Shari), Kenneth; four grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.
On Monday, March 4, 2019 there will be a noon Mass at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church in Ocala. The family will accept friends one hour prior at 11:00 am, burial will be at Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019