FLORENCE WILLIAMS, 85
Family, friends and other loved ones of a life-long resident of Ocala, Florida, Florence Williams Ray, are mourning her passing which occurred early on July 24, 2019. Born on July 11, 1934, to the Lawrence and Laura Williams in Bronson, Florida. Florence was well known, both locally and nationally, for her poetry which was published in many different publications and for which she won many awards.
Florence Ray leaves to cherish her loving memories four children, Ronald Jones, Delbrie Barnes, Tracy Blocker and Aundrae Blocker; two sisters, Elizabeth Robinson, Katie Cannon; four brothers, Lawrence Williams II, Robert Williams, Robin Williams and David Williams; and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Public Viewing will be on Friday, August 2, 2019, from 1:00pm to 4:00pm at Summers Funeral Home 2238 NW 10th St, Ocala, FL. Wake Service will be Friday, August 2, 2019 at 6:00pm to 7:00pm the Greater Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church, 515 NW 6th Terrace, Ocala, FL. Funeral Service for Mrs. Florence Ray will be Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11:00am at Greater Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church, 515 NW 6th Terrace, Ocala, FL.
Condolences can be signed at Summersfh.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019