|
|
SMITH, FLOY WEBB
Floy Webb Smith, 102, of Ocala, FL passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at her home with her family by her side. Floy was born in Pavo, GA and moved to Gainesville. She was owner and operator of Modern Beauty Shop in Gainesville. She retired in 1975 and moved to Ocala. Floy was a member of Druid Hills United Methodist Church and was very active in all the church activities. She served as United Methodist Women's President for several years. Floy was a role model and mentor for her nieces and other family members. She was also a member of the Eastern Star of Ocala.
Floy is survived by a host of close family members who will miss her dearly.
The family will be having a graveside service celebrating Floy's life on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Forest Meadows East Cemetery, Gainesville (on Hawthorne Road), all family and friends are welcome to celebrate Floy's life. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Hospice of Marion Co in memory of Floy. Arrangements by Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home, Ocala, FL 352-629-7171
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019