MITCHELL,
FLOYD JOSEPH, 87
Floyd Joseph Mitchell was born on June 8, 1932 to the late Lincoln Mitchell Sr. and Eartha Hill in Anthony, Florida. He attended Mt Olive School in Anthony FL and Howard Academy in Ocala. He later joined the United States Air Force and was a Korean War Veteran.
Mr. Floyd J. Mitchell leaves behind a loving wife of 62 years, Mildred Mitchell; a daughter, Janet Mitchell-Silverhawk (Frank); four sisters, Gwen 'baby girl' Sneed, Shirley Witter, Betty Oliver, and Sandra Jackson; two brothers, Lincoln Mitchell (Lenora), Robert Mitchell (Yvonne); one aunt, Marcella Spencer; special daughter, Annie Pearl Sweet and husband, Spiritual; sister, Ann Wooten; apiritual daughters, Ninette Rodenbach (Chuck), Margaret Gonzales, Sandy Byrd (Ann), Debbie Wilson Cano Duco, Phoebe Ramey Dunn (David); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Public Viewing will be on Friday, August 2, 2019, from 1:00pm to 6:00pm at Summers Funeral Home 2238 NW 10th St, Ocala, FL. Funeral Service for Mr. Floyd J. Mitchell will be Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 3:00pm at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 2240 NE 86th Lane, Anthony, FL 32617.
Condolences can be signed at Summersfh.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019