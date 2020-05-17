ZARCONE,

ANITA CALDWELL

Frances Anita Caldwell Zarcone passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at home.

She was born on February 21, 1923 at Munroe Memorial Hospital (Advent Health Ocala) to Joyce McEachern and Richard Rucker Caldwell. Mrs. Zarcone attended local schools and graduated from Ocala High School. During World War II she worked at Silver Springs before entering Stetson University. She was very active on campus and was chosen for membership in American Colleges and Universities her junior and senior years. She was a proud member of Pi Beta Phi and a faithful alumna.

Following graduation in 1947, she began a thirty year career as a social worker for the Department of Family Services in Ocala. During this employment, she left for three years to work for the American Red Cross in Hospital Services, where she met her husband Frank Zarcone. They were married in 1953 at Grace Episcopal Church, where Mrs. Zarcone was an active member. She was also a member of The Historic Ocala Preservation Society (HOPS) and the Marion County Humane Society. She had a very special love for cats.

Survivors are husband Frank Zarcone, daughters Juliana Hey and husband Bob of Ocoee and Elizabeth Reardon of Ocala, and two grandchildren, Maggie Reardon Collins (Justin) and Matthew Hey.

Services for Mrs. Zarcone will be held at Grace Episcopal Church at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Grace Episcopal Church, 510 SE Broadway St., Ocala or the Humane Society of Marion County, PO Box 1542, Ocala, 34478-1542.



