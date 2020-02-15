Home

Frances Corrine Barlow

Frances Corrine Barlow Obituary
BARLOW,
FRANCES CORRINE
Ocala - Frances Corrine Barlow, 79, passed away on February 5, 2020 in Ocala, Florida. She was born on November 2, 1940, in Fort McCoy, Florida to Clarence and Leola (Driggers) Cowart. Frances was an active member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses. Her legacy will live on in the countless number of people whose lives she so beautifully touched.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Leola Cowart.
She is survived by her sons, Kevin Barlow and Hoyt (Trish) Barlow; one daughter, Pamela Barlow; three sisters, Jean (Dewitt) Warren, Alice Serna and Ronnie Stanley; seven grandchildren; two great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews and very many dear friends.
Services will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses 3660 S.W. 7th Pl. Ocala, FL 34474 on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 3:30 p.m.
1 Corinthians 13:8
Love Never Fails
Arrangements are under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020
