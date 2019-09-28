|
|
OFELDT,
FRANCES JANE CATHERINE
Frances Jane Catherine Ofeldt, age 71, of Ocala, passed away at Hawthorne Village of Ocala on September 26, 2019. She was born January 6, 1948 in New York, New York to Richard Bell and Frances Manning Bell.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 52 years Frank Ofeldt; son, Frank A. Ofeldt III (Samantha); daughter, Kimberly Miles; son Carcine Meadows; brother, Richard Bell; sisters, Rita Lodise, Peggy Kalter, Betty Hurtibise, Cathy Elkins, and Marianne Bell Albury; one granddaughter, Skylar Miles.
Frances was a member of Oak Griner Baptist Church, was an LPN, homemaker and loved to laugh and collected teddy bears. She moved from NY in 1978 to Ocala.
Flowers will be accepted. On Tuesday, October 1, 2019 there will be a gathering from 1:00pm to 2:00pm, services will follow at 2pm at Roberts East Chapel 2739 SE Maricamp Rd. Ocala, FL 34471.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019