Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, Timberridge Chapel
9695 Sw 110th St
Ocala, FL 34481
(352) 873-4114
Memorial service
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
10:45 AM
Frances Jean Warren

Frances Jean Warren Obituary
WARREN,
FRANCES JEAN
Frances Jean Warren, 78, of Ocala, Fl., passed away at her residence after a courageous battle with cancer on Thursday, May 30, 2019.
Fran was a native of the Chicago area and moved to Florida in 1981. She was a Registered Nurse ending her career as a Hospice nurse. She was very active with her church and the local SPCA. She was always a rescuer and caregiver at heart.
Survivors include her daughters, Laura (Pavel) Slater of Tampa, FL and Elizabeth (Steve) Bergh of Chugiak, AK; son, John (Linda) Slater of
Wasilla, AK; sisters, Roberta Wells of Elmhurst, IL and Marion Kavanaugh of Enid, OK; five grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services TimberRidge, 9695 SW 110th Street, Ocala, 34481 beginning at 10:45am on Sunday, June 2, 2019.
In lieu of flowers and at her request, donations may be made to The Living Spirit Community Church, P.O. Box
773482, Ocala, FL 34477, SPCA of Marion County, 11100 SW 93rd St. Rd, Ocala, FL 34482, Sheltering Hands, 10397 N. Hwy. 27, Ocala, FL 34482, and Kindred Hospice, 1320 SE 25th Loop, #101, Ocala, FL 34471.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from June 2 to June 3, 2019
