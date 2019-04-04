|
MCSWEENEY, FRANCES K.
Frances K. McSweeney, 91, of Ocala passed away on March 28, 2019. Frances was born on July 12, 1927 to Daniel C. O'Keefe and Frances Sullivan O'Keefe in North Bergen, NJ. She is a retired teacher from New Paltz, NY.
Frances is survived by daughter, Katherine M. Langanke (Herbert) of Ocala; grandchildren, Liam McSweeney, Cara McSweeney, Kristen Langanke, Erik Langanke; five great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Edward J. McSweeney Jr; sons, Edward J, McSweeney III, and Daniel O. McSweeney: sister Mary Burns.
A burial in Long Lake, NY will be held at a later date.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019