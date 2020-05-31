FRANCES M. TRESSLER
TRESSLER, FRANCES M.
Frances M. Tressler, 82, of Belleview passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Legacy House in Ocala.
Frances was a native of Clarkston, Washington and has lived in Florida for many years.
She is survived by her five children, daughters, Patricia Babbit of Ocala, Julie Dawes of Ocklawaha, Dorothy Sites of Belleview, Kathleen Smith of Summerfield; and son, Robert Tressler of Belleview; eleven grandchildren; and 26 great grandchildren.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date to be announced. Online condolences may be sent at
www.hiers-baxley.com.

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.
