SPAETH,
FRANCES MOLLY DEERING
Frances Molly Deering Spaeth went to be with the Lord at the age of 90 on May 2, 2019 at Life Care Center in Ocala.
She was born in Elkton, Michigan to Jacob and Catherine Deering.
Frances worked for the Huron county extension service, Marion county extension service, and dressed the windows at Greiner's ladies clothing store. She was a member of St. John Lutheran church where she taught bible class and volunteered at their school.
She was proceeded in death by her husband, William Spaeth.
She is survived by her children, Barbara Henrich (Paul), Dennis Spaeth (Shari), Marc Spaeth, and Jeff Spaeth.
Her grandchildren, Molly Overstreet, Sarah Spaeth, Kinsey Spaeth; and her great-grandchildren, Lyra Spaeth and Eason Overstreet.
The funeral service will be held at St. Johns Lutheran Church June 1st at eleven A.M located at 1917 S.E. Lake Weir Ave. Ocala, Florida.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. John Lutheran Church in memory of Frances Spaeth. The family would like to thank the staff at Life Care Center for the care they provided for Frances Spaeth. Arrangements made by Neptune Society.
