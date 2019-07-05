Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for FRANCES RANKIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANCES RUTH RANKIN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FRANCES RUTH RANKIN Obituary
RANKIN, FRANCES RUTH
Frances Ruth Rankin, 89, went home to be with the Lord, June 27, 2019 after a good life.
She leaves behind her loving husband of 69 years, Harold Rankin, Sr. She was a loving mother to her children, Harold Rankin, Jr., John Rankin, Sam Rankin, and her daughter, Diana Adams, who passed away in 1999. She also leaves eight grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and two great-great.
Frances' positivity and cheerfulness will be dearly missed.
There will be a celebration of life service July 18, 2019, 6:00 p.m. at Woodside Baptist Church 2450 NE 28th St. Ocala, FL 34470
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from July 5 to July 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.