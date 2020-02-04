|
|
DEAK, FRANCES SAMPEY
Frances Sampey Deak, 83, of St. Petersburg, died Friday, January 31, 2020. She was born to the late William and Martha (Beldin) Sampey, on May 25, 1936, in Yeadon, Pa. Frances graduated from Yeadon High School, the University of South Florida with a B.A. and M.A. and did postgraduate work at the University of Florida. She also lived in Ocala, Florida and for 28 years in London, England.
Frances taught school in Pinellas County and was a school administrator in Marion County, FL. She was the head teacher (principal) at Hampden Gurney Primary School in London. She was an adjunct professor in the London programs of Texas Christian University and Marymount University. Frances also was a professional genealogist, wrote for Family Tree magazine, England, and wrote a book 'The Sampey Family of Pennsylvania'. Frances was a former member of the Democratic National Committee and Democrats Abroad UK. She is also a member of The Princess Hirrihigua Chapter of the DAR.
Frances was predeceased by her parents; and her daughter, Karen Yvette Monast; and two sisters, Linda Sampey and Julia Burger.
She is survived by her children, Andrew (Cindy) Deak of Lady Lake, FL, and Marta Vittini of Lake Worth, FL; two grandchildren, Jason Monast (Ny Na) of Cambridge, MA, and Sarah Vittini; one great grandson, Logan Monast; and one sister Marie Hvezda of Towanda, Pennsylvania.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the Jim and Heather Gills YMCA, https://www.stpeteymca.org/give/make-a-gift/.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020