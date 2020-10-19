1/1
Francis "Frank" Loiselle
Francis "Frank" Loiselle
Gainesville - Francis "Frank" Loiselle was born in Somerset, Massachusetts on Jan 3rd 1944. He lost his battle with Covid-19 on October 14th 2020 in Gainesville, Fl. He was holding the hand of his beloved wife Mary Loiselle.
Frank grew up at the St Vincent's home in Fall River with his sister Elly, and spent many weekends and summers with his grandparents Alfred and Alpheda Loiselle. He was a wonderful musician, playing the guitar and singing in several bands.
He enlisted in the Army in 1961 serving nearly eight years before being honorably discharged and starting a family. During his time in the Army, he served as a field medic completing tours in Germany and Vietnam. During his Army career he earned the Combat Medic's badge, was awarded the Bronze Star for his Vietnam Service, and received a Purple Heart for wounds received in combat. It was later in life that he met and married his best friend and soulmate Mary. Frank loved connecting with people and making them laugh. Following his retirement from Lowe's, he lived his "best life," enjoying cruising, smoking barbecue, music festivals, and camping in his RV.
Frank was a beloved husband and father. He is survived by his wife Mary, his sister Elly Medeiros and brother Ernest Loiselle, his children Dan Loiselle, Paige Warneken, Nicole Van Looveren and Chad Loiselle, his stepchildren Fred, Eddie and Melissa Peacock, his grandchildren Caitlin Zohdi, Colleen Kowalski, and Kryslin Peacock.
Frank loved and was loved by many. He is also survived by a host of extended family including sons and daughters in-laws, aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins, stepchildren, step grandchildren, siblings he met later in life and so many friends he considered family.
He will be greatly missed.
A service will be held at 11:30AM on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the Florida National Cemetery, 6502 SW 102nd Ave, Bushnell, Florida 33513.
Donations may be made in his name to the Disabled Veterans Charitable Service Trust (www.DAV.org).

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
