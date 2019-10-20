Ocala Star-Banner Obituaries
Francisca Arellaga Bruno Obituary
BRUNO,
FRANCISCA ARELLAGA
Francisca Arellaga Bruno, 87, passed away on October 12, 2019.
She was a beloved wife to the late Estifanio Bruno, mother of Arnie Banez (William); Brenda Mak (Chuck); Jean Dayrit (Teddy); Late, Toni Fukuda (James); and Eileen Bruno, grandmother of Rachel, Michelle, Chris M. Chris S. Genna, Kenzi, and Rex; great-grandmother to Evelyn and Ivy.
She retired as a Registered Nurse. She was a graduate of Chinese General Hospital Nursing School of the Philippines. She was University Nurse at Central Mindanao University of the Philippines, an exchange Visitors nurse at Cook County Hospital in Chicago, IL, nurse at Bronx, Lebanon Hospital in Bronx, NY, supervisor at various nursing homes in Bronx, NY; and a supervisor at VA Hospital in Bronx, NY. Francisca was also a former Treasurer of the Fil-Am social society of North Central FL. She was also an independent Entrepreneur. She loves God, her family, her cats, gardening, flowers, friends, dancing, music, sewing, crafts and soap operas.
The Family will receive friends Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 11:00 AM till noon, with services starting at noon at Roberts Bruce Chapel East 2739 SE Maricamp Road. Ocala, FL 34471. Interment will follow at Good Shepherd Memorial Gardens.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019
