DEN HOLLANDER, FRANK
On Tuesday, February 11, 2020, Frank Den Hollander, loving husband and father passed away at the age of 78. Frank was born on July 6, 1941 in Paterson, New Jersey, to Charles and Marie (Hoogstra) Den Hollander. On April 22, l972 he married Kathy (Backman) Den Hollander.
He was a Navy veteran, and was a retired Sergeant with the New York State Dept. of Corrections.
Frank had a passion for weight lifting, and entered many competitions and won. He also enjoyed playing softball and golf.
Frank was predeceased by his father, Charles; and mother, Marie.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Kathy; and one daughter, Jennifer Hendrickson, and her husband, Kevin Hendrickson of Livingston Manor, New York; a brother, Roy Den Hollander of New York City; three sisters-in-law; and two brothers-in-law; and numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be no services. Cremation is being handled by Hiers Baxley Funeral Home, Belleview, Fl.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020