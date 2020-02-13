|
|
WOODS, SR.,
FRANK EDWARD
Ocala - Elder Frank Edward Woods, Sr., 80, transitioned to be with his heavenly father on February 5, 2020 at his residence. He was educated in the Marion County School System and graduated from Hampton Junior College. Elder Woods was the founder and owner of Frank Woods Masonry, an avid farmer and the pastor of Free Will Spirit Church of God in Christ of Ocala, FL.
He leaves to cherish his precious memories a devoted and loving wife of 63 years, Mrs. Shirley Taylor Woods; children, Frank E. Woods, Jr. (Brenda), Jewel Holt (Herbert), Debra Vance(Dwayne), Angela Thagard- Foster (Vincent), Valerie Greene (Larry), Felix Woods, Sr.; 21 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; brothers, Rev. Robert Woods (Carrie), Isaiah Woods, Jimmie Woods, Reginald Woods (Tijuana); sisters, Julia Hamilton (Henry), Jeanette Doby (Willie), Priscilla Johnson, Mae Johnson (Alton), Gail Braxton (Ernest), Maggie Woods; a host of uncles, aunts, god-children, nieces, nephews, cousins, sorrowing friends and church family.
Visitation will be held from 2:00PM until 7:00PM on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Hadley-Brown Funeral Home. A life Celebration for Elder Frank E. Woods, Sr., will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Pentecostal Full Gospel Center, Apostle Lillie Tuggerson, Pastor; Eulogist, Minister Frank E. Woods, Jr. Professional services are entrusted to Hadley-Brown Funeral Home.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020