Frank M Rose
Frank M Rose, age 78 of Ocala, FL passed away November 16, 2020.
Frank was born in Baltimore, Maryland and is the son of Robert Merle Rose and Harriett Annette Talbot Rose (both deceased).
He is survived by Joyce E. Rose, his wife, best friend and soul mate.
Also surviving are his children, Jackie Lewis, Melinda Anderson, Frank Rose, Jr., and his daughter-in-law, Hollie Cannon and her husband Bobby.
He is survived by his sister, Roberta Conway and her husband Bob; niece, Deborah Conway; nephew Michael Conway; sister, Gay Lee Deshazor; niece, Kathy Junkleman; nephew, Brian Deshazor; brother, Bobby Rose; niece, Sarah Rose; and nephew Bobby Rose, Jr.
Also, surviving are his beloved grandchildren, Amanda Anderson, Jamie Rose, Dylan Thomas, Destin Rose, Dalton Cannon, Dillon Cannon and 3 Great-Grandchildren.
Frank is also survived by his friend and sister-In-Law, Bernice Long; Nephews, Brad and Jack Lyons; Niece Dawn Lyons; and his closest and dearest friends Bill and Patricia McQuaig.
Frank is retired from the US Air Force and from Civil Service at Eglin Air Force Base. He is a Vietnam Veteran with over 1000 combat missions. He was presented with many air medals and the Distinguished Flying Cross. He is a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4781 in Ocala, FL, the Air Commandos, the Disabled American Veterans
, and the Masonic Lodge #380 in Fort Walton Beach, FL. Frank is a soldier, a warrior, and his love for the Air Force was always first in his thoughts and on his mind. Frank's wonderful sense of humor, his "never give up" attitude and his kindness toward others will be missed.
A funeral service for Frank will take place at 1:00pm on Monday, November 23 at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida. Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 22 from 4:00-6:00pm at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, TimberRidge (9695 SW 110th Street, Ocala, FL 34481). The family requests all guests to please be respectful of social distancing. Online condolences may be sent to www.hiers-baxley.com
.