GIBBS, FRANK OLIVER

Frank Oliver Gibbs, Jr., of Miami Gardens, FL, 87, transitioned to his heavenly home in Ocala, FL on Sunday, August 23, 2020.

Frank was born on January 4th, 1933 in White Hill, Saint Andrews, Barbados to Frank Oliver Gibbs and Kathleen Smalls. He received formal training and education of upholstery and tailoring prior to emigrating to the United States. He continued to work in the United States after displaying unique skills in carpentry - leading him to work in major cities along the East Coast. He proudly became a United States citizen in 1974.

His experience as a master carpenter and millwright afforded him the opportunity to work as a contractor and superintendent on v projects in South Florida.

Frank was a proud member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners, Southeastern Carpenters Regional Council, Piledrivers, Divers, and Bridgebuilders Local Union 1026. He was also a proud member of Joshua Lodge Number One of the Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge, Ancient Free and Accepted Masons of Florida. He also was a member of the NAACP.

He was a member of Trinity Church in Miami Gardens, where he recommitted his life to Christ and was baptized in the Christian faith in 2002. In 2009, he continued his walk in faith at Revealing Truth Ministries of Ocala.

He leaves to cherish his memories and zeal for life, his children, Orville Gibbs, Karen West (Levi), Marvin Gibbs (Sharon), Yvette Gibbs, and Tazreka Sanford (Terrence); two sisters, Gwendoline Gibbs-Brewster and Gloria Gibbs; two brothers, James Gibbs (Beverly) and Emmanuel Gibbs (Dolcie); 15 grandchildren, 16 great grand-children; a host of nieces, nephews, and family across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Virgin Islands, and Barbados and many lifelong friends and co-workers.

Public viewing on Friday September 4, 2020 from 1:00pm until 6:00pm at Summers Funeral Home, 2238 NW 10th St, Ocala, Fl. 34475. A family celebration of his life will be held on September 5 at 11am at the Reddick Church of God, 15670 NW Gainesville Road, Reddick, FL 32686. A graveside service for his final rest will be held on September 12 at 11am at the Caballero Rivero Dade North, 1301 NW Opa-Locka Blvd, Opa-Locka, FL 33167.



